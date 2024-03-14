GAB Chairman Richard Clarin suportado MMA promoter “Zeus Combat League”

NAGBIGAY-KORTESIYA ang bagong professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter na Zeus Combat League na kinabibilangan nina Sharijane Cazandra, Burns Soriano, BK Soriano at Dennis Martin kay Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin kamakailan sa central office ng ahensiya sa Makati City.

Tinalakay ng grupo ng Zeus Combat League kay GAB Chairman Clarin ang mga inisyatibo at mga bagay para sa ikauunlad pa ng naturang contact sports at matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga fighter nito.

Nakatakdang i-promote ng Zeus Combat League ang #GroundZero2024 sa Mayo 25 tampok ang matitinding bakbakan ng mga sikat na professional MMA fighter ng bansa.

“The ZCL further shared its commitment to uphold exceptional and well-supervised matches, aligning with GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin’s 3xPRO advocacy to promote, professionalize, and protect Philippine Boxing and other contact sports. The GAB Chairman expressed his appreciation for Zeus Combat League’s support in providing a new platform to further showcase the undeniable talents of Filipino professional MMA fighters and eagerly anticipates ZCL’s groundbreaking event,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

