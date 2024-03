Higit sa kalahating milyong government worker na ang employment status ay job order (JO) at contract of service (COS) worker at hindi sakop ng Government Service Insu­rance System (GSIS) ay maaari nang ma­ging miyembro ng Social Security System (SSS).

Nagkaroon ito ng katuparan sa SSS membership expansion program na sinimulan ni SSS President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

Ayon kay SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas, maaari nang maging SSS member ang mga endo worker sa pamamagitan ng KaSSSangga Collect Program.

“We are sad to hear their stories that, after decades of public service, they have zero savings and do not receive any pension when they retire,” saad ni Macasaet sa isang statement.

“Through the KaSSSangga Collect Program, temporary public workers will be registered as self-employed members while their respective organizations shall collect and remit their contributions to the SSS, thereby helping them to become eligible for Social Security and Employees’ Compensation benefits,” paliwanag pa nito.