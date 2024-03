Nagpahayag ng kanyang pakikiramay si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa pagpanaw ni Palawan Rep. Edgardo Salvame.

“It is a personal loss for me and a huge loss for our community and the nation,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“Cong. Egay was far more than just a fellow lawmaker; he was a true advocate for Palawan, a devoted public servant whose compassion and dedication resonated deeply with those he represented. His commitment, integrity, and ceaseless effort to advocate for his constituents have profoundly impact-ed all of us fortunate enough to have known and worked with him,” dagdag pa nito.

Sinabi ni Romualdez na si Salvame ay hindi lamang isang kasama kundi isang “trusted companion” at “source of inspiration.”

Nagpahayag din si Romualdez ng pakikiramay sa pamilya, kaibigan, at mga taga-Palawan. (Billy Begas)