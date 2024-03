Ibinasura ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. ang madalas na pagsangkalan ng China sa 10-dash line para angkinin ang kabuuan ng South China Sea.

Sa joint press confe­rence kay German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sa Berlin, hindi napigil ni Marcos na magkomento laban sa China.

“We have not rejected any proposals that China has made for us. But the premise is something that we question. The premise that China has made is that its territory follows the 10-dash line. This is not rec-ognized by any country, by any international body, and certainly not the Philippines,” diin ng pangulo.

Aniya, malinaw naman ang isinasaad ng Baseline Law ng Pilipinas pero patuloy pa rin aniya ang panghihimasok ng China sa exclusive economic zone ng ating bansa.

“Until that premise that China has made in terms of all these discussions with the Philippines, it is very difficult to see a way forward,” babala ni Marcos sa Beijing.

Hindi lang daw ang Pilipinas ang nagsusulong ng malayang paglalayag sa South China Sea kundi ang ibang bansa rin dahil makikinabang dito ang Southeast Asia, Indo-Pacific region at buong mundo.

“It has to be recognized that the South China Sea handles the 60 percent of the trade of the entire world. So, it’s not solely the interest of the Philippines, or of ASEAN, or of Indo-Pacific region but the entire world. That is why it’s in all our interest to keep it as a safe passage for all international commerce that goes on in the South China Sea,” giit ni Marcos.