Toronto Raptors walang panama sa bangis ni Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

WALANG naisagot ang kulang sa taong Toronto Raptors kina Jamal Murray at Nikola Jokic nitong Lunes (Martes sa ‘Pinas).

Inilista ni Murray ang 12 sa kanyang 26 points sa fourth quarter, inekisan ni Jokic ang 21st triple-double niya sa season at ibinaon ng Denver Nuggets ang Toronto 125-119.

Tumapos si Jokic ng 35 points, 17 rebounds at 12 assists tungo sa 126th career triple-doubles, may season-high 6 steals pa – 4 sa third quarter nang ma-outscore ng Nuggets ang Raptors 42-30.

“He just does a really good job anticipating and playing the angles,” papuri ni Murray sa kakamping big man. “It’s less about being in the spot, he’s playing the angle and the line of the pass. Shout out to Jok.”

May sahog pang 12 assists si Murray, umayuda ng tig-19 sina Aaron Gordon at Michael Porter, Jr. na nagbaba ng 8 boards.

Sumandal ang Raptors sa 26 points at 9 assists ni RJ Barrett, 24 points ni Kelly Olynyk at career-high 14 markers si Jontay Porter na nakababatang kapatid ni Michael Porter. Puminta ng 13 points at 10 rebounds si ex-Nugget Bruce Brown.

Absent sa Toronto sina Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), Chris Boucher (knee), Gary Trent, Jr. (groin strain), Immanuel Quickley (hip) at Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie surgery).

Kumaripas sa 22-point lead sa second quarter ang Raptors at 68-51 sa break, nag-rally ang Nuggets sa dulo ng third para ilapit sa 98-93.

Mula 107-104 deficit, umiskor ng 8 straight ang Denver para agawin ang lead. Idinikit ni Barrett sa 121-119 pero agad sumagot ng corner 3 si Michael Porter.

(Vladi Eduarte)