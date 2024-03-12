Petmalung lugar ng Pinas tampok sa world’s largest travel trade show

Tampok sa pinakamalaking travel trade show sa buong mundo na Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2024 Convention sa Berlin, Germany ang mga probinsya sa Siquijor, Camiguin pati na ang mga popular at hindi gaanong napapansing mga lugar sa Pilipinas.

Kabilang dito ang Bohol, Cebu at Ilocos Sur.

Ayon sa Department of Tourism (DOT), tinitiyak nila ang presensya ng Pilipinas dito.

“As one united Philippines delegation, we will showcase to the world the very best qualities of the Philippines – our distinct culture, our unique product offerings, and of course, our greatest asset — the warmth and love of the Filipino people,” ayon kay Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Pinangunahan ni Frasco ang delegasyon ng Pilipinas kabilang ang 60 co-exhibitors mula sa pampubliko at pribadong sektor.

Siyempre hindi mawawala ang mga representante ng lokal na pamahalaan na Bohol, Camiguin, Siquijor, at Sipalay, Negros Occidental.

Kasama rin si Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Margarita Nograles, ang Philippine Retirement Authority, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority at marami pang iba.

“Our presence at ITB Berlin underscores our shared commitment to elevating and expanding the demand for Philippine tourism,” ayon kay Frasco. (Natalia Antonio)