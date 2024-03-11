Megan Young nagsisi, humingi ng tawad kay Miss Botswana

Nagsisi si Megan Young (Miss World 2013) sa ginawa niya kay Miss Botswana – Lesogo Chombo, sa katatapos lang na 71st Miss World sa India.

Imagine, nagmagandang loob ka na lang, napasama ka pa. At `yun nga `yung pag-ayos niya sa buhok ng kandidata mula Botswana, may iba palang ibig sabihin.

Anyway, heto ang mensahe ni Megan, na nilabas niya sa Facebook noong Linggo ng gabi:

“Last night during the final, I fixed Lesego Chombo’s (Miss Botswana) hair on stage. I wanted to offer a helping hand but I failed to oversee the bigger picture.

“This could have caused distress during that moment and I have been made aware that culturally, this is unacceptable.

“We have spoken privately last night at the hotel and I have apologized to Lesego in private.

“To those who witnessed the incident, I also want to apologize for any discomfort or confusion my actions may have caused. It was a thoughtless and disrespectful act, and I take full responsibility for it.

“I assure you that it was not my intention to invade personal space or make anyone feel uncomfortable.

“I deeply regret my actions and will strive to be more mindful and respectful in the future.”

Humamig ng sari-saring reaksyon ang paghingi ng tawad na `yon ni Megan. At siyempre, may mga agad-agad nagsabi na walang dapat ipag-alala si Megan.

Pero may iba na matigas pa rin ang puso, at mas gusto nila na personal na magpunta si Megan sa Botswana para humingi ng tawad.

Samantala, sa Facebook o personal blog naman ni Lesego, nakiusap din siya sa mga supporter niya na tigilan na ang pamba-bash kay Megan.

“Batho bame, I appreciate that you are all looking out for me, but it really doesn’t make me feel good when you bring other people down in my name or for my sake.

“Please be kinder, please (red heart) to Krystyna, to Megan, be kinder.”

Oh, di ba? Parehong kapuri-puri ang dalawa, na talagang pusong reyna pareho. (Dondon Sermino)