Squash sumungkit ng foreign coach

TINAPIK ng Philippine Squash Academy si dating world No. 5 women’s player Wee Wern Low ng Malaysia upang maging unang foreign coach ng national squad na m as kilalang Kayod Pilipinas.

Misyon niyang ihanda ang PH team sa pangunguna nina Jemyca Aribado at Reymark Begornia sa mga parating na kompetisyon, kabilang ang 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ipinagmalaki ni PSA president Robert Bachmann ang nabingwit na Malaysian upang paangatin ang bansa sa racket sport.

“She was sought after by Singapore and we are so lucky to have her in Kayod ‘Pinas. She was highly recommended to me by the those in the know in the squash world,” anang opisyal Linggo sa Abante. “[She] immediately changed the training program, met with PSC’s (Philippine Sports Commission) strength and conditioning coach and tailored the program for squash, etc. and even started her one-on-one with the athletes to assess each one.”

Dalawang ulit nanalo ng gintong medalya si Low sa 2010 Guangzhou at 2014 Incheon Asian Games team competition, at silver sa Incheon singles event. Sumegunda rin ang koponan niya sa 2014 Niagara-on-the-Lake World Team Championships at dalawang beses nag- bronze sa 2010 Palmerston North at 2012 Nimes World championships.

Nag-world No. 5 siya nu’ng October 2014 at tatlong beses naging Malaysian national champ. Pero dahil sa sunod-sunod na knee injuries ay napilitan na siyang magretiro ngayong taon.

“Had she not injured herself, she would have gone further,” panapos na sey ni Bachmann, kapatid ni PSC chairman Richard Bachmann.

(Gerard Arce)