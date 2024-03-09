Liza Diño gumawa ng history sa Europe

Ang bongga ni Liza Diño, ha! Aba, gumawa siya ng history bilang kauna-unahang Pinay na nakasama sa prestigious EAVE Producers Workshop, at nag-iisa ring representative mula sa Southeast Asia.

Ang EAVE Producers Workshop, in partnership with Film Fund Luxembourg and supported by Creative Europe, ay isang premier training lab na naka-base sa Europe, at naglalayon na paigtingin ang professional development and international collaboration for global producers in the film industry.

Ang bongga nga na tatlong linggo aabutin ang workshops na kung saan ay magpu-focus sila sa development ng fiction, documentary, TV series projects, providing participants with invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to work alongside esteemed industry professionals.

Ang bongga nga na ang mga mentor ay ang mga top-notch industry leaders, including EAVE Head of Studies Lise Lense-Møller from Magic Hour Films (DK).

“I am thrilled to further my mission of shining a spotlight on Southeast Asian cinema and drawing global attention to our talented regional filmmakers. We are already witnessing the significant impact of our efforts, with Southeast Asian films triumphing at top-tier festivals and beginning to establish a foothold in the market.

“However, the work is far from over. It is crucial to sustain this momentum and strive for continuous improvement in the quality of films we create. I am grateful to EAVE for enabling me to persist in the work I have initiated.

“Honored to be part of this prestigious program. It’s only our second day today but I’m learning so much from the sharing of other fellow producers. So proud to represent the Philippines and to give insights from Southeast Asia as a region,” sabi ni Liza.

As the first Filipina French Knight in Cinema, Liza continues to break barriers and inspire future generations of filmmakers with her pioneering spirit and unwavering passion for the art of cinema. Her participation in the EAVE Producers Workshop represents a significant opportunity to further her vision and advocacy, ultimately contributing to the enrichment and advancement of Southeast Asian cinema on the world stage.

Bongga!

(Dondon Sermino)