BUMUO si US President Joe Biden ng isang high-level trade and investment mission upang ipadala sa Pilipinas at talakayin ang posibleng negosyong bubuksan sa bansa.

Ayon sa White House, ang delegasyon ay pangungunahan ni Gina Raimondo, Secretary ng United States Department of Commerce, na darating sa Maynila sa Marso 11 hanggang 12.

Kabilang sa makakasama sa trade mission ay sina Steven Brown, president, GreenFire Energy, Inc.; Sapna Chadha, vice president, South-east Asia and South Asia Frontier, Google Asia Pacific; Narsingh Chaudhary, president, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch Corp.;

Chris Clark, chairman, Asia Pacific, Visa Inc.; Mark Ein, chairman, president’s Export Council; Charlie Ergen, co-founder/chairman of the Board, EchoStar/DISH; Kimberly Getgen, founder and CEO, InnovationForce; Brett Hart, president, United Airlines; Laura Lane, executive vice president and chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer, United Parcel Service (UPS);

Rich Lesser, global chair, Boston Consulting Group; David Luboff, Partner, head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and co-head of KKR Asia Pacific, KKR; Thomas L. Marquis, co-founder, vice president and director of Marketing, Marquis.

Kasama rin sina Scott McHugo, CEO and chairman of the Board, sol-go; Sara Murphy, president, Capital One Philippines; Ted Osius, president and CEO, US-ASEAN Business Council; Anne-Marie Padgett, regional president, East Asia and Pacific, Bechtel;

Allan Pineda (aka apl.de.Ap), founder¬, apl.de.ap Foundation International; Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region, FedEx; Shamina Singh, founder and president, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and executive vice president, Sustainability, Mastercard;

Mary Snapp, vice president, Global Strategic Initiatives, Office of the President, Microsoft Corp.; Eric Starr, co-founder and CEO, UltraPass ID; Francesco Venneri, founder and CEO, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.

Ang high-level US Presidential Trade Mission ay ipinangako ni Biden noong bumisita si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Estados Unidos.