Rookie Cade Flores binarako Phoenix

Mga laro sa Sabado:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3:00pm – TNT vs Terrafirma

6:15pm – Ginebra vs Rain or Shine

Nam-bully ang bench ng NorthPort sa pangunguna ng season-high 21 points ni Cade Flores at ibinaon ng Batang Pier ang debutant Phoenix 124-120 sa PBA Philippine Cup Biyernes ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sa ikatlong sunod na laro ay naka-double digits si rookie Flores, 8 of 9 sa field at 5 of 6 sa free throws, nagbaba ng 12 rebounds bago na-fouled out sa kalagitnaan ng fourth quarter.

Pumiga si coach Bonnie Tan ng 88 points mula sa kanyang reserves at inekisan ng NorthPort ang pangalawang sunod na panalo tungo sa 2-1 card.

Mainam din ang kontribusyon off the bench nina Zav Lucer (18 points), veteran Jeff Chan (17 points) at rookie Fran Yu (13) na may 6 assists pa.

“Just like what I said to my players, it’s not how you start the game, it’s how you finish,” lahad ni Tan. “The second unit was very crucial for the NorthPort team. We’re still looking for our identity, we’re happy na si Zavier delivered off the bench.”

Kumubra pa ng 17 at 15 points sina starters Joshua Munzon at Arvin Tolentino, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Inilista ng Fuel Masters ang first 9 points ng laro bago kumaripas ang Batang Pier ng 10 straight para agawin 21-16, nilayo pa sa 61-47 bago ang half.

Sa steal at drive ni Jason Perkins ay ibinuhol ng Phoenix sa 110 bago inagaw ang lead sa split ni Ricci Rivero sa line, 111-110.

Tumagal lang ‘yun ng 15 seconds, binawi agad ng Batang Pier sa layup ni Yu. Pinalitadahan ng limang free throws nina Tolentino, Yu at Lucero ang panalo.

Naka-2 points lang sa first half si Perkins pero tumapos ng game-high 28 points, 14 dito sa fourth. May 19 markers si Tyler Tio bago lumabas sa dulo ng final period nang mapasama ang tukod ng paa sa isang play, umayuda ng 15 markers si RJ Jazul.

(Vladi Eduarte)