Ramon Fernandez madamdamin birthday greeting kay Sonny Jaworski

MAHABA-HABA ang mensahe ni Ramon Fernandez sa kanyang kontemporaryo, teammate at karibal na si Robert Jaworski nitong March 7, bisperas ng 78th birthday ng Living Legend.

Hindi naman kaila sa lahat na pagkatapos ng termino nila sa Toyota, naging magkaribal na sina Jawo at El Presidente.

Ibinahagi ng dating PSC commissioner ang mensahe sa Facebook, sinamahan ng photo collage nila ni Big J.

Nagsimula ang career ng dalawa sa PBA sa Toyota, tumagal din ng 10 taon. Nagsama rin sila sa national team.

“In that 10 years with him in Toyota, we won 9 championships,” balik-tanaw ni Don Ramon. “I played with him as our team coach in the Asian Games in Beijing. And yes, who would forget that 1989 All Star Games (Veterans vs. RSJ/Rookie-Sophomore-Junior)?”

Tabla sa 130 may 4 seconds na lang sa laro, tumawag ng time si coach Baby Dalupan para mag-krokis ng play para kina Jaworski at Fernandez. Sariwa pa sa isip ni Fernandez, binatuhan siya ng inbound ni Jawo sa halfcourt, dumiskarte ang four-time MVP at ibinaon ang winner 132-130.

“And today, allow me to honor that great rival, the very person who made my pro league stint truly colorful; to one, at the end of it all, I can call my friend and my partner in many years in Philippine basketball. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SONNY! Thank you very much for all those great action in the court! I sincerely pray for your good health, peace and happiness,” paabot ni Fernandez.

(Vladi Eduarte)