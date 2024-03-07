Sinaluduhan si Mommy Divine: Sarah pasabog ganda, kaseksihan sa ‘Billboard Women In Music’

Ang ganda, ang seksi, ang bongga ni Sarah Geronimo sa ‘Billboard Women In Music’ na kung saan ay siya nga ang recipient ng ‘Global Force’.

Makikita nga ang video na nasa blue carpet si Sarah, na pinagkakaguluhan siya ng mga photographers. At siyempre, super proud, at todo ngiti ang husaband niyang si Matteo Guidicelli.

May mga photo rin na kumalat na talagang pinutakti ng halik ni Matteo ang misis niya sa blue carpet mismo, ha!

At siyempre, in-interview si Sarah ng dalawang female host sa blue carpet, tungkol sa naturang award.

“I mean it’s very unexpected, I mean to considered as Global Force. For me, a Global Force means, having that influence, having that power to influence people, and it also comes with a big responsibility, right.

“You have to be mindful about the materials that you put out there. You have to create and change towards other people,” chika pa ni Sarah.

At siyempre, super proud ang mga faney, mga Pinoy, sa karangalang natanggap na ito ni Sarah.

“Wow! Quiet lang pero grabe ang pasabog.”

“Ang sarap tingnan, pinagkaguluhan si Sarah.”

“Wow sobrang sexy ni bebe gurl oh!”

“Queen we are so proud of you.”

“Ang sexy ni Sarah, grabe!”

“Big congratulations Sarah for this prestigious recognition.”

“Sobrang ganda at sexy ni Sarah oh!”

“World music, Sarah G is coming!”

“Everyone, Asia’s Popstar Royalty from the Philippines Sarah Geronimo!”

“Go my love Sarah G, soooo proud of you.”

“Congratulations @justsarahgph.”

“I love you @justsarahgph.”

Anyway, ang bongga rin na sa dulo ng interview ay nag-shout out siya sa kanyang mother, kay Mommy Divine Geronimo.

“Women, especially mothers out there, shout out to my mother, Mommy Divine Geronimo, you are the best, you are my hero. I love you very much.

“I cannot imagine myself being a mother, all the sacrifices that a mother has to do, for their child, it’s mindblowing,” sabi ni Sarah.

Oh, bongga, ‘di ba?