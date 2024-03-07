Nagmarkang gawang Pinoy tampok sa national museum of arts exhibit

Binuksan ng Design Center of the Philippines ang isang exhibition na may temang “Art x Design: A Special Reception of the 50 Years of Philippine Design and Beyond” sa National Museum of Fine Arts.

Dito makikita ang best Filipino designs, at ang mahahalagang timeline ng disenyo at magagandang likha ng mga Pinoy sa loob ng 50 taon.

Nagsagawa rin ng private tour dito sina President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Ang French master fashion designers at Paris Fashion Week staples na sina Pierre Cardin at Jean Paul Gaultier ay dati nang lumikha ng sariling bersyon ng Filipino national costume na Barong Tagalog, ngunit hindi na umano mahanap ang sample nito dahil walang nakapagtago.

“Globally-renowned French fashion designers Pierre Cardin and Jean Paul Gaultier went to the Philippines to hone their skills and even made their own versions of Barong Tagalog,” ayon kay exhibit curator Marian Pastor Roces.

Samantala, matutunghayan naman sa exhibit ang mga alahas na gawa ng renowned Filipino sculptor na si Ed Castrillo.

“Ed Castrillo also made jewelry, which were not miniature versions of his giant sculptures, but were really designed to be small according to his vocabulary.”

Highlight din ng exhibit ang mga gawa ni Barge Ramos, Dom Gomez at Pinay New York-based designer na si Josie Natori.

Maaaring bumisita sa exhibit ng libre hanggang Abril.

(Natalia Antonio)