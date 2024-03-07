Michelle nagsalita na sa Thailand trans riot

Nagsalita na si Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee tungkol sa kumalat na video ni Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrsajutatip at sa naging gulo ng mga Pinay at Thai transwoman.

Malapit kasi si Michelle sa mga Thai dahil nali-link or sini-ship siya sa Thai beauty queen at Miss Universe 2023 First Runner-up na si Anntonia Porsild at bilang isang beauty queen ay inspirasyon siya ng mga transwoman.

Kaya sa isang event sa Eastwood ay tinanong siya ng entertainment media tungkol sa nangyari ngang gulo ng mga Thai at Pinay transwoman sa Thailand.

Sey niya, siya ay for “Love, respect, and kindness,” at ni-remind niya ang bawat isa na dapat walang ‘space for negativity’ at dapat daw makahanap o magkaroon ng ‘common ground’ para manatiling payapa.

Natanong naman siya ni MJ Marfori ng News5 tungkol nga sa kumalat na video ni Khun Anne tungkol sa fake inclusivity daw ng Miss Universe Organization.

“Well of course it’s very unfortunate that we do have a video like that spreading. I think, just in any corporation for a video like that to leak then you should start asking question on who you’re working with. You should only be working with people that you trust and that won’t put you in that light.

“Of course, I can’t say anything about the content of it but I just wish the next batch all the best,” pahayag ni Michelle.

‘Yun na!