GMA-7 pinasalamatan TAPE, Inc.

Naglabas na ang GMA Network ng official statement tungkol sa desisyon ng TAPE, Inc. na wakasan na ang noontime show na ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ na umeere sa Channel 7.

Sabi ng GMA-7, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, TAPE has made the difficult decision to cease the airing of ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’.

“GMA Network would like to thank TAPE for its invaluable contribution to noontime programming for the past decades, which Filipinos will surely remember for many years to come.

“The Network will always be grateful to TAPE for its partnership over the past decades. Maraming salamat, Kapuso.”

Naglabas din ang TAPE, Inc. ng kanilang official statement sa desisyon nilang itigil na ang kanilang noontime show.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform our televiewers that our noontime show ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ on Kapuso network, GMA 7, will no longer be on air effective March 8, 2024.

“TAPE, Inc. extends its profound gratitude to its home network, GMA 7, for a long and fruitful partnership. GMA 7’s kind consideration and understanding of the company’s unwanted circumstances have been instrumental in helping the company in this transition. Despite our best efforts to save the show, both parties have reached a mutual agreement to finally call off the show.

“To the loyal viewers, esteemed hosts, supportive advertisers, hardworking crew, and dedicated employees who have been with us from the very beginning – from the longest-running noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ to the present ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ – our sincerest ‘Thank you!’ and optimistic ‘See you again!’

“Maraming salamat! God bless!

“TAP, Inc. Family.”

Samantala, maraming isyu pa rin ang lumalabas tungkol sa pagkawala ng ‘Tahanang Pinakasamaya’ sa GMA-7 na sabi ng isang source ay sasagutin niya bukas.

Abangan! (Jun Lalin)