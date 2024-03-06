Megan Young inaabangan sa 71st Miss World

Inanunsyo na ng Miss World Organizations na isa si Megan Young sa mga magiging host nila ngayong March 9.

Heto nga ang mababasa mo sa Instagram account ng Miss World:

“Megan Young returns to the Miss World stage co-hosting this year’s event! The talented and charismatic actress, model, and TV host, who won the Miss World title in 2013, has been recently featured on the Philippine television drama crime ‘Royal Blood’.

“Welcome back, Megan.

“The 71st Miss World will be crowned on March 9th, at the @jioworldconventioncentre , 7:30 PM (2 PM GMT). The event will be live-streamed by @sonylivindia.”

Makakasama ni Megan sa event na ito sina Neha Kakkar (India’s hottest and most talented pop star), Tony Kakkar (Indian singer/songwriter), Karan Johar (Indian filmmaker).

Si Gwendolyn Fournoil ang pambato ng Pilipinas sa 71st Miss World.

At base sa mga naunang activity ng Miss World, palaban si Gwendolyn. Katunayan, pasok siya sa Top Model sa napiling 20 kandidata.

Si Karolina Bielawska ang tinanghal na Miss World 2022.

Well, abangan sina Megan, at siyempre si Gwendolyn sa 71st Miss World Beauty with a Purpose Pageant night.

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)