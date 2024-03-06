Heart Evangelista rumampa sa Paris fashion show

Ang bongga lang ng tinaguriang fashion icon na si Heart Evangelista dahil nagkaroon siya ng runway debut sa Paris, France.

Sabi nga ng isang supporter ng misis ni Senator Chiz Escudero, “There is a time for everything under the heavens. And it is now the time of international fashion icon and influencer Heart Evangelista to have her catwalk moment and shine even brighter.

“Fresh from the success of her engagements at the Milan Fashion Week, Heart made her much awaited runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week by opening the show of renowned Vietnamese fashion designer Phan Huy on Sunday (March 3).”

Ang bongga nga ni Heart dahil ang suot lang naman niya ay elegant see-through tube peplum gown with a deep ‘V’ na abot sa kanyang pusod, ha!

Sabi sa isang review, “The style queen exuded elegance as she sashayed confidently and effortlessly at the show’s opening held at the historic mansion Maison de L’amerique Latine, located at 217 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris.”

Bongga!

Ang isinuot nga pala ni Heart ay design from the Tam Giang Lagoon Collection, na ayon kay Huy ay, “Draws inspiration from the serene waters of Central Vietnam.”

At sa runway debut ngang iyon ni Heart, ang buhok niya ay elegantly slicked back, at ang accessories niya ay minimal lang bukod sa perfectly coordinated black gloves.

Post ng five-foot-two fashionista sa kanyang Instagram account, “Small girl, big dreams,” na ang picture nga ay makikita siya na side by side kasama ng towering models.

Dagdag pa ni Heart, “So grateful for everything. Work hard, never step on others just to get ahead, focus on your goals, and enjoy each process. Good or bad and one day… little by little you shall be living your dream.”

Sabi nga ng followers ni Heart, ang bongga raw ng pinost niyang iyon.

Ang galing daw at tama naman na hindi dapat manapak ng kapwa para lang mas umangat, ‘noh?!

Anyway, ang Paris Fashion Week ay nag-start noong February 26 at nagtapos nitong Tuesday (March 5).

Istariray talaga si Heart at marami siyang kinabog sa Paris Fashion Week!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)