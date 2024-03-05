KINILALA ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang mahalagang kontribusyon at kabayanihan ng mga babaeng pulis bilang bahagi sa pagdiriwang ng National Women’s Month.

“As we embark on this month-long celebration, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a society where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities for success. Together, let us champion the capabilities of women in shaping a more just and equitable Philippines,” pahayag ni PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr., sa flag raising ceremony sa Camp Crame noong Lunes.

Tinawag ni Acorda na mga ‘Juana’ ang 10 policewoman na aniya ay gumanap ng lagpas pa sa kanilang tungkulin at ito ay sina Major Rowena Jacosalem mula sa Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR); Major Rhoan Joy Cabusi, Special Action Force (SAF); Captain Resel Guevarra- National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO); Lieutenant Genevie Keith Victorio, Headquarters Support; Corporal Shela Rosarito, NCRPO; Corporal Eden Hernandez, Engineering Service; Patrolwoman Geraldine Bumakkit, SAF; Patrolwoman Jelly Banawa,SAF; Non-Uniformed Policewoman (NUP) Janette Ordinario, Police Regional Office 2; at NUP Perlita Herminado, DPCR.

“As we celebrate the accomplishments and capabilities of women in the PNP and society at large, we are proud to highlight some remarkable individuals among us. We will be honoring Ten PNP Juanas who have demonstrated exceptional kindness through their good deeds, showcasing the compassion and empathy that define the spirit of the PNP,” saad ni Acorda.

“We also take this moment to extend our gratitude to the PNP Gender and Development Advocates and Stakeholders for their pivotal role in promoting gender equality within our organization and communities,” dagdag ng opisyal.

Nakatakda ring ilunsad ng PNP ang “Project Aleng Pulis”, sa lahat ng istasyon ng pulisya sa pamamagitan ng Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC).(Edwin Balasa)