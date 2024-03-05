Saludo si Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles kung paano napanatiling malakas ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa kabila ng global crises na kinakaharal ng world economies.

Sa kanyang pagpapakilala kay Presidente Marcos bilang keynote speaker sa Lowy Institute sa Melbourne, pinuri ni Marles ang Pangulo sa pagiging “proactive” sa pagtugon sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas matapos ang pandemya, partikular sa pagpapababa ng inflation.

“Emerging from the pandemic, a key focus for President Marcos has been his economy, and they are very proactive on that. As we began this year, inflation was reducing, and in terms of economic growth, there was no stronger economy than the Philippines in Southeast Asia,” sabi ni Marles.

Noong nakaraang Enero, iniulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na bumagal pa ang inflation para sa December 2023 sa 3.9 percent mula 4.1 percent noong November 2023, na naghatid sa full-year average inflation rate sa 6.0 percent.

Kasunod ng report na ito, sinabi ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na ang inflation rate ng bansa ay naitala sa pinakamababang antas nito noong December 2023.

Kinilala rin ng Australian defense chief ang inisyatibo ni Presidente Marcos na pamunuan ang Department of Agriculture (DA) bilang bahagi ng kanyang political mission na makamit ng bansa ang self-sufficiency.

“Unusually, but very significantly, he swore himself in as the first Agriculture Secretary of his own presidential administration,” pahayag ni Marles.

“Agriculture has been central to President Marcos’ political mission, going back to his days as the Governor of Ilocos Norte in the 90s, when he was able to see that province become self-sufficient in rice production,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinuri rin ng Australian Ministers of Parliament si Presidente Marcos para sa performance ng Pilipinas sa Southeast Asian economies, kung saan pinapurihan ni Dickson, Queensland MP Peter Dutton ang Presidente sa paniniwala nito na ang “economic security ay national security.”

Sa kanyang talumpati sa Lowy Institute, sinabi ni Presidente Marcos na ang Pilipinas at Australia “ay dapat ding magtayo ng economic resilience laban sa future uncertainties.”

“We need to ensure that our economies remain powerful tools that positively shape the lives of our peoples and ensure the sustainability of the planet,” wika ni Presidente Marcos.

“We expect Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 that will build on the new ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP),” giit pa nito.