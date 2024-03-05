Mga pagkaing nakakadagdag-libog

Kung hanap mo ay mga pagkain na swak pangpataas ng iyong libido, o mga pagkain may natural aphrodisiacs na pinaniniwalaang nakakataas ng arousal at sexual desire para maiparamdam na rin ang iyong pag-ibig at intimacy, marami nyan dito sa Pilipinas.

“While some individuals may experience heightened arousal or libido after consuming specific aphrodisiacs, their effectiveness is often subjective and influenced by factors such as the placebo effect, psychological thoughts and behaviors, and variations in individuals’ physical reactions,” ayon kay Julie Pace, dietitian specializing in functional nutrition for women.

“Sexual desire is complex and can be influenced by numerous factors beyond food choices or herbal supplements. Other factors like stress levels, medical conditions, hormone levels, individual preferences and intimacy with one’s partner can impact sexual desire more than any potential aphrodisiac,” dagdag nito.

Kabilang diyan ang oysters, na well-known aphrodisiac na nakakatulong para mabalanse ang iyong sex hormones.

Pwede ring i-try ang chocolates, strawberries, alcohol tulad ng champagne, figs, honey, hot chilies, apples at pomegranate!

“If you’re considering these options, start with a small amount and adjust based on your body’s tolerance and response,” payo naman ni Vandana Sheth, registered dietitian nutritionist. (Natalia Antonio)