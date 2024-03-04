Umani ng papuri ng isang Australian independent think tank si Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa pagiging isa sa “most interesting, influential and closely-watched leaders” sa Southeast Asia.

Sinabi ni Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Fullilove nitong Lunes na ang talumpati ni Pangulong Marcos sa Australian Parliament noong nakaraang linggo ay nagbigay-diin sa kanyang napakahalagang papel bilang regional leader sa ASEAN o Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“In the period since his election in 2022, President Marcos has emerged as one of the most interesting, influential, closely watched leaders in Southeast Asia,” pahayag ni Dr. Fullilove sa State Library of Victoria sa Melbourne, Australia.

“If there’s anyone who thinks individuals don’t matter in politics, I’d invite them to look at the changes in the Philippines in the past 18 months, in particular the way that Manila has become so much more determined to defend its sovereignty,” pagbibigay-diin ng Australian think tank leader.

Sa kanyang pagsasalita sa isang speaking engagement sa Lowy Institute, si Presidente Marcos ay pinalakpakan dahil sa kanyang matigas na paninindigan sa West Philippine Sea disputes.

“We shall never surrender even a square inch of our territory and our maritime jurisdiction,” wika ni Presidente Marcos, at idinagdag na pinalalakas ng Philippine government ang kakayahan nito na ipagtanggol ang soberanya nito.

“In this regard, we are upgrading the capabilities of our Coast Guard and pursuing the modernization of our Armed Forces. And earlier this year, I approved the updated acquisition plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines called Re-Horizon 3, in line with our Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

Binigyang-diin din ni Presidente Marcos na, “our forces must be able to guarantee, to the fullest extent possible, Filipino nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine Government, unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources in areas where we have jurisdiction.”

Kinabibilangan ito ng “exclusive economic zone, alinsunod sa international law” ng Pilipinas, ayon kay Presidente Marcos.

“We are on the frontline of international efforts to preserve, defend, and uphold the rules-based international order — the same platform from which the postwar Asian economic miracles took off, and upon which the continued prosperity of countries like Australia relies,” sabi pa ng Pangulo.

“We, in the Indo-Pacific, cannot ignore the existential impact of great power rivalries upon the survival of our peoples and our communities,” dagdag pa niya.