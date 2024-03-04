Magbabalik? Goodbye? Nope! Hello! See you soon! – Mavy Legaspi

Ang daming napaisip sa Instagram post ni Mavy Legaspi tungkol sa ‘pamamaalam’ ng ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’.

Bagamat nagluluksa ang konsepto ng mga photo niya, na black and white nga, na sa dulo na lang may nahalong colored, napaisip pa rin ang marami sa mga linya niya sa bandang dulo ng caption niya.

“Goodbye? Nope, more like good – hello.

“Okay ang panget… but, we will see you soon.”

Ganiyan nga ang chika niya. Na ang interpretasyon ng marami, hindi pa sila tuluyang mamamaalam, at maghi-hello pa sila at magkikita-kita pa soon.

Well, heto nga ang kabuuan ng mensahe ni Mavy:

“Thank you. Maraming salamat. Salamat kaayo.

“This wasn’t about me. Since day 1, this was always about them.

“Because of them, I became a stronger person, a better colleague, a better host, a better son to my parents, a better brother to my twin and a better child of God… pwede ko na bang idagdag na better joker?

“Mas magaling na ba ako mag-joke? Okay maybe not, still corny.

“Lord, please do bless the staff & crew that worked so hard day in & day out every single day. They are our show. This show was always about them. Please do take care of them and their respective families.

“All of the rumors and all of the fights, we always found a way to make it out alive – para makabigay ng tulong at saya. Butangi!

“This was always about love & support- making a living. We did not fail, we just ran out of time… but that’s what they think. Goodbye? Nope, more like good – hello.

“Okay ang panget… but, we will see you soon.

“To the crew, to the staff, to my TP family, I love you.”

So, kelan kaya ang hello at see you soon? (Dondon Sermino)