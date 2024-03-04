Inigo mana raw sa kabaitan, galing ni Piolo Pascual 

Ang post ng Filipino-American actor-producer na si Mark Labella tungkol sa anak ni Piolo Pascual na si Inigo Pascual.

Magkasama sina Mark, Inigo sa isang Hollywood movie/series.

Caption ni Mark sa picture nila ni Inigo, “Behind-the-scenes filming in the middle of the ocean. Yeeeah– the Navy would be disappointed — I got super seasick.

“HOWEVER, this post is to give a shoutout. Truly impressed by little bro Inigo Pascual. WOW. Incredible actor. The apple does not fall far from the Piolo Pascual tree.

“But for me, the most important is the kindness, professionalism, and light this young man exudes.

“THOROUGHLY impressed.”

Nang maka-chat namin si Mark, sinabi rin niya na, “It’s a film coming out in December called ‘Homestead’ that will also be a TV series.”

Sabi ni Mark, hindi pa siya puwedeng magbigay ng ibang mga detalye tungkol sa Hollywood project na iyon.

Pero pagdating nga sa pagtatrabaho kasama ang anak ni Piolo, talagang sobrang puri, bilib siya kay Inigo.

Katuwa rin na hindi lang magaling umarte si Inigo, mabait at marunong pang makisama.

Siguradong sobrang proud si Piolo sa kanyang anak!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)