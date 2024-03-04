4 illegal seller ng LPG refill nasakote

DINAKIP ng mga ahente ng National Bureau of Investigation – Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD) ang apat na katao dahil sa hindi awtorisadong pagbebenta ng refill na Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) sa Bulacan, Bulacan.

Kinilala ng NBI ang mga suspek na sina Chole Mejorada, Joshua Bantoy, Markjelo Peralta, at Jill Arjhea Inocencio,pawang empleyado ng Sun Power LPG Gas Refilling station sa No.1331 Matungao sa nasabing lugar.

Sasampahan ng NBI ang Sun Power ng mga kasong Unauthorized Cross Filling, Illegal Trading of Petroleum, Issuance of Receipts Without the Brand Name, Tare Weight, Gross Weight, Unlawful use/possession of cylinders; Trademark Infringement Intellectual Property Code at Unfair Competition.

Dala umano ng Sun Power ang pangalan ng Regasco matapos ang isinagawang beripikasyon.

Sa isinagawang operasyon noong Pebrero 28,2024 narekober ng NBI ang entrapment money kay Inocencio, 8 LPG cylinder, apat na generic LPG cylinder, tatlong weighing scale at tatlong unit ng hose na may pole.

Sinampahan ng kaso ang mga suspek sa Office of the Provincial Prosecutor ng Malolos, Bulacan.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)