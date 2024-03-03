Sydney Tancontian giniyahan ‘Pinas sa 3 ginto

NAGSUKBIT ang national sambo team sa pangunguna ni six-time World medalist Sydney Tancontian ng tatlong gintong medalya sa wakas nitong Linggo ng DSI Dutch Open Sambo 2024 sa Sports Hall ‘Trefkoele Plus’ Dalfsen, Netherlands.

Kampeon si playing-coach Tancontian sa women’s +80kgs category, habang tagumpay rin ang utol niyang si Chino sa men’s +98kgs seniors sport division at si coach Ace Larida sa men’s under -88kgs division sport masters.

May pilak pa ang bansa mula kay Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. president Paolo Tancontian sa men’s under-98kgs sport masters, at tanso buhat kay Aislinn Yap sa women’s under-80kgs seniors sport.

“After 23 years from my last international competition at the Arafura Games in Darwin, Australia in 2001, now I can finally close the chapter of my life as a competitor. This was not planned but I believe God found a way of telling me that I can now move forward. Today, I managed to defeat my British opponent no longer by strength because my age has already caught up but with the fundamental skills taught by my father and uncles,” litanya ni Paolo.

“I am happy with the result of my match and more so, proud to see Sydney, Chino AC and Ace win their matches. We hope to continue to bring honor to the Philippines in every competition we participated in. My deepest gratitude to Sen. Bong Go, to POC president Abraham Tolentino and to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for this monumental opportunity.”

Kasunod ng matagumpay na kampanya sa 2023 World Championships sa Yerevan noong November, muling nagbalik sa kumpetisyon ang two-time collegiate league judo gold medalists at Rookie of the Year na si Sydney, sinagupa ang mahuhusay na European samboist sa three-day tournament na tinampok ang boys and girls, cadets, youth, juniors at seniors, masters at adults.

“With another successful campaign for the Pilipinas national team, we are overjoyed and truly grateful to start the year with a great victory. It was a fruitful and wonderful year for our federation and athletes to provide our country with numerous honors and medals in past competitions. With this win, it could set the tone for us in the coming international tournaments, and hoping to produce more for our country and our pride,” saad naman ni playing-coach Sydney.

(Gerard Arce)