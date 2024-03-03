Pia Wurtzbach umalma na sa sabong kay Heart Evangelista

Hindi na kinaya ni Pia Wurtzbach ang sagad-sagarang pambabatikos, panlalait at panlilibak sa pagkatao niya, habang nasa Milan o Paris Fashion Week siya.

Kung ano-ano ngang masasakit na salita ang binabato sa kanya, nandiyan `yung kesyo mang-aagaw ng kontak, at pati nga ang hitsura niya ay dinadamay na, na kesyo mukha na siyang matanda, haggard, at kung ano-ano pa.

Siyempre, sangkot din si Heart Evangelista sa isyung ito ni Pia. Parehong nasa naturang event ang dalawa.

At alam ng lahat na si Heart ang nauna sa mga ganung paandar sa iba’t ibang fashion week.

Heto nga ang chika ni Pia, sa mga taong pilit silang pinagsasabong ni Heart:

“Hey everyone!

“I’ve been seeing all these nasty comments, below the belt name calling, and accusations aimed towards others. I think we all need to be reminded that this bickering, pitting women against each other, and pointing fingers isn’t right.

“Please stop fighting. I want to ask everyone, my supporters especially, as I always did even years ago during my Binibini or Miss Universe days, please do not pull other people down, lest to defend me.

“That is not what I want. And that’s not what I stand for.

“Let’s respect each other and the work being put in by everyone — and not ruin it just because people online can’t get along. There is so much room in this world for everyone to shine.”

Well, ang maganda nga kay Pia, hindi niya kinailangang ipagtanggol ang sarili niya, na mas gusto nga niyang itigil na lang ang pagkukumpara, pagsasabong sa kapwa babae.

Kaya naman sa mensahe, makikita mong lalong napamahal si Pia sa kanyang mga faney.

“This is one of the reasons why I love you! God bless you and your love ones Pia.”

“This is why I really admire you!”

“God bless your heart.”

“Well said sis.”

“Pia mga faney nung kabila, natural lang naman na ipagtanggol ka namin, dito sila nagkakalat.”

“Tis is why I love you so much Queen. A true Queen indeed.”

“Yaas!! You said it right!! Queen attitude.”

“That’s what I love about you Queen P. You foster positive energy online. It radiates on your personality. I hope this kind of negativity online ends, and just be supportive with each other.”

“Napakabuti mo talaga. Sana ganyan din sa kabila pagbawalan mga basher mo.”

“We love you, you never let hate tarnish your attitude or kind heart, only love and support from your fan here.”

“Always a shining example of grace & humility! Ignore the trolls and don’t feed into their negativity coz doing otherwise would only make them thrive.”

Well…