Iniulat ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) na umaabot sa kabuuang P1.073 bilyong halaga ng mga kontrabando, na kinabibilangan ng nasa halos P900 milyong halaga ng illegally imported vapes, ang nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) sa nagpapatuloy nilang anti-smuggling operations laban sa vape products, nabatid kahapon.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, nasa 20 bodega na matatagpuan sa 67 Governor Pascual St., Potrero, Malabon City ang unang natukoy na ginagamit bilang imbakan o storage facilities para sa smuggled vape products mula sa China.

“Our operations against these smuggling groups will not stop until they are all held liable for their crimes. This recent enforcement of our laws sends a clear message that these activities will not go unchecked on our watch,” pagtiyak pa ni Rubio.

Tinukoy naman ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso ang kahalagahan ng mga naturang operasyon, sa gitna ng anti-smuggling efforts ng ahensiya.

“Our officers have remained vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent the entry of smuggled products into our country. The operations these past couple of days show how serious we are in the CIIS to disrupt the flow of these activities and stop them at all cost,” aniya.

Ayon kay Enciso, sa inisyal na inspeksiyon sa lokasyon noong Biyernes, natuklasan ang may 20 bodega, at nagawang buksan ng CIIS team ang isa sa mga ito, kung saan nadiskubre nila ang nasa 8,400 kahpon ng Flava-branded vapes.

Naglalaman ng 100 piraso bawat kahon sa halagang P550 bawat piraso, ang total current market value ng mga smuggled vapes ay nagkakahalaga ng P462 milyon. Kung idadagdag ang P520 excise tax na dapat kolektahin ng gobyerno para sa bawat unit ng vape, ang total aggregate value ng vape products ay nasa P898.8 milyon.

Gayunman, sinabi ng CIIS Director na nang buksan ang 15 pang bodega at inspeksiyunin ay natuklasan rin ang mga branded at unbranded shoes, hardware supplies, ukay-ukay o mga used clothing, unbranded clothes, household items, at iba pa, na nagkakahalaga ng tinatayang P174.2 milyon.

“This brings the total aggregated value of the goods stored in the 16 warehouses inventoried to P1.073 billion,” ani Enciso.

Sinabi naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy, na tumukoy sa koordinasyon sa pagitan ng mga government agencies at ng local enforcement officers, na ang natitira pang tatlong bodega ay isasailalim rin sa imbentaryo ng assigned Customs examiner sa Port of Manila ngayong Lunes, Marso 4.

“The dedicated efforts of our CIIS agents not only resulted in the successful interception of these illegally imported products from entering our markets and possibly harming our consumers, but it also shows that we continue to be a formidable force against these illegal activities,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinaalalahanan rin naman ang lahat ng kinatawan ng bodega na mayroon silang 15-araw upang magprisinta ng katibayan na nagbayad sila ng duties at taxes para sa mga nasabing goods.

Nagbabala ang BOC na sakaling mabigo silang magpakita ng mga kaukulang dokumento, ang mga may-ari ng mga naturang goods ay mahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863, o mas kilala sa tawag na Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).