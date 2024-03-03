Morissette sinagot akusasyong unprofessional, masama ugali niya

Hindi na nagpatumpik-tumpik si Morissette na sagutin ang mga kumakalat na isyu tungkol sa kanya, na kesyo unprofessional siya, na walang gana ang performance niya sa isang event na pinuntahan niya.

Heto nga ang direktang sagot ni Morissette:

“Hi! I wasn’t gonna speak up about these nasty rumors circulating about me, but I just find it unfair that people assume so quickly hearing just one side of the story.

“I really don’t understand where all this hate coming from. I never met the man who posted said rumors who supposedly directed the event that I was asked to perform for, so I’m really not getting why he went out of his way to put so much hate towards me and my craft.

“I was actually bedridden the day before with a fever and no voice, that I was so close to cancelling said event. But the show must go on, and I went as agreed.

“I drive myself to work nowadays which I actually love doing, but on this day of the event, I didn’t feel a hundred percent yet so I asked my husband to drive and go with me, so he cancelled his work that day.

“The talent coordinator was made aware of my health state and took care of us backstage as I was getting ready.

“There came a time when I became so dependent with taking steroids for my voice, to which I was only supposed to take emergency. But in the past couple of years, I’ve been able to limit my use to only worse case scenarios…

“And that night I believe was one of them and I had no choice but to take another 16mg.

“I performed as planned, again not a hundred percent, but rest assured I gave my all, even congratulating the awardees on stage and still belting my heart out.

“As soon as I got offstage, the talent coordinator lead me straight back to our holding area and we even took a couple photos with the staff while fixing my things preparing to head home.

“My husband and my team, and the staff, applauded me for getting through my set despite knowing I wasn’t in my best shape.

“So I really don’t know what else to tell you guys. I showed up to that event and still tried to give it my all, but I guess I can’t please everybody.

“I really didn’t think much of this issue cuz my conscience is clear. I have pretty high standards for myself especially when it comes to my craft, but I knew then that there wasn’t really much I could do because I am in fact still human and get sick and have down days too.

“So let this be a lesson to all of us to really take care of ourselves, and stay away from unnecessary negativity.

“While you’re at it, I came out with two new songs, ‘Ang Paghuwat’ and ‘Wishing Well’ out now on all digital music platforms.”

At `yun na nga, nagpa-sample pa siya nang kinanta niya sa naturang event, na pagkataaas-taas pa rin.

Well… (Dondon Sermino)