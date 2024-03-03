Jerico Peralta, Sharks binulaga Hawks

SA likod ni Jerico Peralta, sinorpresa ng Asia Institute of Maritime Studies ang defending champion Immaculada Concepcion College sa pagbubukas noong Biyernes ng 30th National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) 2024 men’s basketball tournament eliminations sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig.

Hindi pinaporma buong laro ng ikatlong puwesto sa nakaraang taong AIMS Blue Sharks ang defending ICC Blue Hawks tungo sa 92-78 pananambak.

Best Player of the Game si Peralta na trumabaho ng 23 points, at tig-2 assists, steals para sa AIMS na inokupahan ang maagang liderato at nakabawi sa nalasap na kabiguan sa nakaraang taon sa Blue Hawks.

“Masaya dahil nakabawi kami sa kanila kasi tinalo nila kami on the way sa finals. I give due credit to all the players dahil lahat sila nagbigay ng effort para manalo kami,” lahad ni AIMS coach Kiko Flores, atubili sa tsansa sa taaong ito.

“Mahirap kasi dalawa na lang ang natirang beterano ko dahil alam naman natin na tatlong taon lang sila lalaro tapos sasakay na sa barko, so dapat talaga every year nakahanda lagi lahat.”

Hindi naman nagpaiwan ang host Saint Dominic College of Asia Pikemen na binoldyak ang BCP-Kalasag, 75-61, sa pag-angas ni best player of the Didoy Proel na may 25 markers at 8 boards.

Wagi rin ang De La Salle-Dasmarinas kontra sa University of Luzon, 98-90, para makisalo sa liderato ng ng 12 unibersidad at kolehiyo na liga.

Binigyang inspirasyon ni Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executie Director Atty. Erika Dy ang mga student-athlete na kalahok sa liga na may temang “Exceeding Sports Beyond Borders.”

“Today, we celebrate 30 years of excellence, siguro bago pa ipinanganak ang mga estudyante rito at mga player natin nandito na ang NCRAA, providing opportunities for our student athletes. Not only to hone their skills on the court but also to develop their character, to become holistic individual,” sey ng opisyal.

“I hope our athletes don’t take this for granted, the organizers and the officers always take too hard to make sure that you have a level playing field, a state-of-the-art arena, and officials that are the best is brought out here.”

“The path of the athlete is not linear, it is a constant journey of evolution, where the only opponent worth beating is the person you were yesterday. So the challenge for you is to really be the best that you can be, day after day, game after game, and before you know it, you were the champion in your own right, just like the great of the past NCRAA, the De Ocampo Ranide at Yancy) brothers, Gary David and Vic Manuel who all played for Gilas, and Janine Pontejos who played for CEU who represent our country. There is no reason you all can play the way they are,” panapos na pahayag ni Dy.

