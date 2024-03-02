Janella feel ng Warner Bros

Ang bongga ni Janella Salvador dahil two movies na niya ang distributed ng Warner Bros.

Matatandaan na ang Warner Bros. ang nag-distribute ng 2nd highest grossing film ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 na ‘Mallari’ kung saan bahagi si Janella.

At ngayon nga, ang ‘Under Parallel Skies’ nila ni Win Metawin ay idi-distribute rin ng Warner Bros., ha!

Masaya nga ang CEO (Chief Executive Officer) ng 28 Squared Studios at executive producer ng pelikula na si Richard Juan na napili silang partner ng nasabing global film and entertainment studio na para sa kanya ay monumental milestone para sa kanyang bagong production company.

Sey niya, “Especially considering that ‘Under Parallel Skies’ is our debut film, partnering with such an esteemed name in the industry not only elevates the film’s profile but also opens up unparalleled opportunities for distribution and audience reach. For me personally, it’s both an honor and a profound validation of the hard work, creativity, and dedication that went into making this film.”

Dagdag niya pa, “It’s incredibly exciting to think about the doors this partnership might open for future projects, allowing us to tell more stories that resonate on a regional if not global scale and continue to bridge cultures through cinema.”

Sey naman ng entertainment news writer at co-executive producer ng pelikula at COO (Chief Operating Officer) ng 28 Squared Studios na si Kristhoff Cagape, “With Warner Bros. on board, it will pave the way for us to bring ‘Under Parallel

Skies’ to a wider audience. It has always been our mission at 28 Squared Studios to champion impactful stories in the Philippines, Asia, and beyond. With this partnership, we will be able to continue fulfilling that mission.”

Excited naman ang director ng pelikula na si Direk Sigrid Bernardo na mapanood ng buong mundo ang kanilang pelikula, “I am incredibly honored that Warner Bros. will be the official distributor of our film ‘Under Parallel Skies’. Their expertise in distribution will help ensure that our film reaches a vast audience and receives the attention it deserves. I am excited to collaborate with them to bring our vision to the world.”

Sa Martes (March 5), magaganap ang official announcement ng kanilang partnership kung saan iri-reveal ang poster at release date ng pelikula.

Kapareha ni Janella sa ‘Under Parallel Skies’ ang Thai Superstar na si Win Metawin. Gagampanan ni Win ang character ni Parin na pupunta ng Hong Kong para hanapin ang kanyang ina. Si Iris naman si Janella na isang Filipino hotelier at gagabay sa binata paging sa pag-ibig, heartbreak, at healing.

Bahagi naman ang pelikula sa 17th Asian Film Awards (AFA) kung saan magkakakroon ito ng world premiere sa March 11 sa APM sa Kwun Tong sa Hong Kong kung saan isang buwan shinoot ang pelikula noong June hanggang July last year.

Ang Hong Kong premiere naman ay magaganap sa B+ Cinema kung saan dadalo ang mga bida, direktor, at producers ng pelikula at sa April naman ito ipapalabas sa Pilipinas.

Bonggels!

(Byx Almacen)