Inabsuwelto ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division si dating Romblon Governor at kasalukuyang Congressman Eleandro Jesus Madrona sa graft case na may kaugnayan sa fertilizer fund scam.

Kasamang inabsuwelto ang tatlong iba pang akusado.

Sa 36 pahinang desisyon, sinabi ng anti-graft court na nabigo ang prosekusyon na patunayan na nilabag ni Madrona at tatlo pang kapwa akusado na sina Geishler Fadri, Oscar Galos, at Elisa Morales ang Republic Act No. 3019 o Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“After carefully examining the evidence presented by the parties, the Court finds, and so rules, that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the guilt of the accused for violation of Section 3(e) of RA 3019 for its failure to establish with moral certainty all the elements of the crime charges in the information,” sabi sa desisyon.

Nag-ugat ang kaso sa pagbili ng Romblon provincial government ng Bio Nature liquid organic fertilizer sa halagang P1,500 kada bote na may kabuuang halaga na P4.86 milyon.

Hindi umano dumaan sa public bidding ang pagbili kundi ginamit ang direct contracting method na, ayon sa prosekusyon, ay isang paglabag sa Republic Act No. 9184 o Government Procurement Act.

Taong 2004 pa nangyari ang pagbili subalit isinampa ang kaso noon lamang 2016.

Si Fadri noon ang provincial agriculturist, si Galos ang senior agriculturist, at si Morales ang kinatawan ng Feshan Philippines Inc. na nagbenta ng organic fertilizer sa Romblon provincial government na pinamumunuan ni Madrona.

Ayon sa Sandiganbayan, ang ulat ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang inaasahan nitong magpapanalo ng kaso.

“(It) teaches us that even if the procurement laws i.e. RA 9184 and its various implementing rules have been proven to have been violated, the same will not automatically result in the conviction of the accused for violation of RA 3019,” sabi ng Sandiganbayan. (Billy Begas)