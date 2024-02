Nanawagan si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Australia na suportahan ang Pilipinas sa mga kinakaharap na problema sa Indo-Pacific region.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa Australian Parliament sa Canberra, sinabi ni Marcos na may banta sa kapayapaan at stability ng Indo-Pacific region, partikular na ang tensyon sa West Philippine Sea.

“We have long known that our prosperity and development are anchored to peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. Today, that peace, that stability, and our continued success have come under threat,’’ ani Marcos.

“Once again, we must come as partners to face the common challenges confronting the region. Not one single country can do this by itself. No single force can counter them by themselves. This is why our strategic partnership grows more important now than ever,’’ giit pa niya.

“We must oppose actions that clearly denigrate the rule of law,’’ dagdag pa niya.

Bukod sa Estados Unidos, ang Pilipinas ay may Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) din sa Australia.

“Our two countries have always understood that without the predictability and stability of our rules-based order, our region would not have emerged as the driver of the global economy as it is today,’’ saad ni Marcos.