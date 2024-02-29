Ang daming tanong ng mga faney kung bakit parang hindi raw nagpu-promote si Win Metawin ng movie nila ni Janella Salvador?

Bakit daw puro si Janella ang nagpu-promote ng movie nila gamit ang Instagram account niya?

Samantalang si Win, ni isa raw mention ay wala sa Instagram niya? Hindi raw ba proud si Win sa movie nila ni Janella?

Anyway, heto nga ang anunsiyo ni Janella sa pelikula nila ni Win.

“More than thrilled to announce that our film, ‘Under Parallel Skies’, becomes the first Philippine cross-country film to have its world premiere in Hong Kong as one of the special events of the prestigious 17th Asian Film Awards (AFA).

“The gala will happen on March 11 at APM in Kwun Tong. Following the gala, the film will have its Hong Kong premiere at the B+ cinema.

“Hope you’re ready to meet Iris and Parin!”

At dito na nga pumasok ang sangkatutak na balitaktakan, tanong tungkol kay Win:

“Waitttt, bakit si Janella lang nagpu-promote ng film? Curious lang ako.”

“Bakit itong si Win walang promotion sa Instagram niya?”

“Yeah, true. Anyare kaya?”

Pero siyempre, kanya-kanyang pagtatanggol ang mga faney ni Win:

“May tour sila to promote the movie.”

“Marami po siyang interviews praising Janella and how easy it is to work with her.”

“He’s been saying good things about Janella and how grateful he is to be working with her.”

Well…