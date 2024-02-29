EJ Obiena sasagupain world No. 1 pole vaulter

MULING masusubukan ang kakayanan ni world No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena sa inaasam na pagkamit ng hinahangad na medalya sa 2024 Paris Olympics sa pagharap nito sa kasalukuyang kampeon na si Mondo Duplantis sa star-studded lineup na World Athletics Indoor Championships sa Glasgow, Scotland.

Kapwa kuwalipikado na sina Duplantis at Obiena sa nalalapit na Paris Olympics sa Hulyo, bagaman inaasahang mas masusubok ang kanilang husay dahil sa pagsabak sa mga matitinding karibal na lahat ay naghahangad masungkit ang mga nakatayang silya para sa kada apat na taong multi-sports na torneo.

Si Duplantis ay mistulang untouchable na sa nakalipas na taon sa men’s pole vault kung saan itinala nito ang world record sa pagwawagi ng ginto sa Belgrade na isa sa tatlong naitala sa 2022 World Championships.

Ang US-born Swede na two-time world outdoor champion at asam ang ikalawang indoor title ay sasabak sa Glasgow na bitbit ang season-best na 6.02m at malayo sa hawak ntiong world record na 6.23m.

Dalawang gintong medalya naman ang agad inuwi ni Obiena sa pagwawagi sa Croata at Germany kung saan itinala nito ang kanyang season best at Asian indoor record na 5.93 metro.

Samantala’y optimistiko naman ang hurdler na si Lauren Hoffman na madadagdagan niya ang kanyang naitatalang mga bagong record sa pagsabak sa torneo.

“I am so excited to compete at Worlds and represent the Philippines! Since the 400 is not my main event, I never would have thought I’d get to compete at such a high stage this indoor season. It is truly an honor to compete and wear the PHI uniform!,” sabi nito.

“I know the competition will be tough but I will do everything I can to bring pride to the country! I am very grateful to President Terry, Sec Gen Jasper, and the entire PATAFA staff. -I have been training since November, I took a short break after the Asian Games in October and started training again shortly after for the indoor season. I opened up my season Jan 19th and competed at 3 meets, so I feel prepared to run another personal best and national record at the Indoor World Champs next week,” sabi pa ni Hoffman.

(Lito Oredo)