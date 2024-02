Hiniling ni Albay Rep. Joey Salceda sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na magpadala ng note verbale sa Singaporean Embassy upang humingi ng paliwanag kaugnay ng ulat na nagbayad ang Singapore para walang ibang bansa sa Southeast Asia na mag-host ng concert ni Taylor Swift.

Kung totoo, sinabi ni Salceda na hindi ito ang tamang ginagawa ng isang mabuting kapitbahay.

“Some 3 million USD in grants were allegedly given by the Singapore government to AEG to host the concert in Singapore. The catch was that they do not host it elsewhere in the region,” sabi ni Salceda.

Ang alegasyon ay unang isinapubliko ni Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

“I give it to them that the policy worked. Regional demand for Singaporean hotels and airlines was up 30 percent over the period. I estimate that the exclusivity term caused an increase in industry revenues by USD 60 million. So, the grant produced 30 times more in economic activity,” paliwanag ni Salceda.

Dahil sa ginawa ng Singapore, ang mga fan sa Pilipinas at iba pang bahagi ng Southeast Asia ay kailangan pang gumastos nang malaki para makapanood ng concert sa Singapore.

“I doubt the exclusivity terms were on the grant contract itself. But I don’t think we should just let things like this pass. We should still officially register our opposition,” giit ni Salceda.

