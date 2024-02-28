Nabuking ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (BOC-CIIS) kamakalawa ang tinatayang aabot sa 63 kilo ng pinatuyong dahon ng marijuana (kush), na nagkakahalaga ng humigit-kumulang sa P76 milyon, at itinago sa loob ng ilang balikbayan boxes na mula sa Thailand.

Ang limang balikbayan boxes na naglalaman ng dalawang mas maliit na kahon ay sumailalim sa 100% physical examination noong Martes, base sa alert order na hiniling ng CIIS-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) at inisyu ni District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales noong Pebrero 19, 2024.

“Based on the information we received, the alert order was issued against this shipment because of the suspected presence of illegal drugs. We found around 12 kilos of marijuana per balikbayan box during the inspection,” ayon kay BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso.

Anang BOC, ang shipment ay naka-consigned sa Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders, at ipinadala ng isang Gerard Cruz habang tatanggapin naman ng isang Erika Cruz, na residente ng Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Ito ay orihinal na idineklara bilang consolidated balikbayan boxes/personal effects mula sa Thailand.

Tiniyak naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy na hahanapin nila ang mga naturang indibidwal. Aniya, “We are preparing the necessary documents to start looking into these individuals. Stopping the entry of these shipments into the country is one thing, but the bigger part of the operation is making sure someone is held accountable for such activity.”

Nabatid na naging posible ang operasyon dahil sa koordinasyon sa pagitan ng BOC at ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“The successful interdiction of illegal narcotics from entering our borders was possible because our officers continue to exhibit their experiences combined with the technology we now have. This operation shows our commitment to keeping illegal drugs off our communities because protecting the people is our duty,” ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Ang eksaminasyon ng mga containers ay isinagawa ng mga assigned Customs examiner at sinaksihan ng CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), Office of the District Collector (ODC), at PDEA.

Ayon sa BOC, ang mga consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) at Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).