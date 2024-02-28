Buto ng bell pepper, ligtas kainin!

Isa ang bell pepper sa masarap na rekado sa isang pagkain.

Ito ay hinihiwa at saka nililinis kung saan tinatanggal ang maliliit na buto nito.

Pero alam mo ba na maaari pala itong kainin?

Nilinaw ng mga eksperto na ligtas itong kainin at walang kaakibat na sakit.

“It is safe to consume bell pepper seeds (and there are) no health risks noted,” ayon kay registered dietitian Jess Bryan sa Southern Living.

Gayunpaman, pwede rin namang alisin ang maliliit na buto ng bell pepper sa iyong naluluto para maiwasan ang mapait na lasa.

“I’d say that it’s really personal preference. The seeds can add a crunch to foods which some individuals may enjoy.”

“I suggest saving them along with other pepper scraps. I actually recommend this with all vegetable scraps – think carrot peels, garlic leaves,” payo pa nito.

Ang bell pepper ay naglalaman ng maliliit na amount ng fiber, protein, at anti-inflammatory fats.

“As with all foods, it’s essential to listen to your body and note if you experience any discomfort,” ayon kay Bryan. (Natalia Antonio)