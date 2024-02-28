Antipolo cathedral inalayan ng ‘golden rose’ ni Pope Francis

Isang magandang senyales ang pagbibigay ni Pope Francis ng Golden Rose o Rosa d’Oro sa ating Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage na isa na ngayong International Shrine sa Antipolo City.

Sa inilabas na post ng Antipolo Church, ipinakita nito ang golden rose mula kay Pope Francis na nakalagay ngayon bilang alay sa paanan ng imahe ng Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje na dinala ni Excellency, Most Reverend Salvatore “Rino” Fisichella, D.D., Pro-Prefect of the Section on Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World of the Dicastery for Evangelization of the Holy See sa naganap na misa.

Nakasaad sa post na ang pag-aalay ng `golden rose’ ay maituturing na highest honor na binibigay ng Supreme Pontiff sa image ni Santa Maria at sa simbahan sa mundo mula sa utos ng Santo Papa.

“Since the Middle Ages, roses made of pure gold have been traditionally blessed by the Pope every Laetare Sunday or the 4th Sunday of Lent, wherein he puts incense into the censer and incenses the balsam and then the musk, and afterward puts the balsam and powdered musk into the tiny cup in the heart of the principal rose,” nakasaad sa post.

Nabatid na ang Antipolo Shrine ay ikatlong simbahan at unang Marian Shrine sa Asya na binigyan ng parangal. Ito rin ang first Marian Shrine in the Philippines na nakatanggap ng gintong rosas.

Ang unang golden rose na mula kay Pope Pius XII ay inialay kay St. Francis Xavier ng Se Cathedral sa Goa, India na unang simbahan na may golden rose sa Asya.

Nagkaroon din ng golden rose sa Church of the Nativity sa Bethlehem mula kay Pope Paul VI.

Matatandaang nitong January lamang ay hinirang bilang International shrine ang Antipolo Cathedral na siyang kauna-unahang international shrine sa bansa at sa Southeast Asia.

(Vick Aquino)