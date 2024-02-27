Ipinagmalaki ni Mindoro Oriental Gov. Humerlito ‘Bonz’ Dolor ang anya’y ‘victory over tragedy’ sa naganap na oil spill sa karagatan ng Mindoro sa nakaraang taon.

Pinabulaanan din ni Dolor ang report ng Center for Ecology, Energy and Development or CEED na hindi pa ligtas ang karagatan ng kanilang probinsiya na pangisdaan dahil sa naganap na oil spill nang nakaraang taon.

Sa isang panayam sa radyo sa anibersaryo ng oil spill, sinabi ni Dolor na noong pang September 29, 2023 ay ipinasa na ang resolusyon sa Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) na inirerekomenda ang pag-alis ng state of calamity sa buong lalawigan.

“Our decision to lift, to recommend the lifting is based on a six-cycle, regular testing made by the Department of Health and the Department of Environment and Natural Resourced on the grease and oil levels,” paliwanag ni Dolor.

“During the regular testing that was done during that period, it was found out that the level of grease and oil is already within the limit allowed by national standards wherein fishing Is already allowed. So as far as the province is concerned, the entire province of Oriental Mindoro is already safe for fishing as early as September 29, 2023,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinabi ni Dolor, na inuna nila ang kapakanan ng mga naaksidente at ang pagbabayad ng karampatang danyos sa kanila.

Giit niya, matapos ang 100 days ay nagbalik na sa safe at normal levels ang langis at grasa sa baybayin ng dagat.

“Kaya nga naitala sa kasaysayan that the oil spill recovery and response in the province of Oriental Mindoro is the fastest in the whole world in its history. Because government and the private sector joined together. Kaya ang panawagan ko lang sana instead of coming up with certain information, sana sabihin sa amin kung meron kaming kakulangan. I-inform po kami. That we can use them as basis also in our claim,” dagdag ng goberrnador.