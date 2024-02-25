‘She’s so sweet’: Pia Wurtzbach naka-chika si Salma Hayek sa Milan Fashion Week

Kanya-kanyang post at pa-photo op na ang mga Pinoy sa mga sikat na celebrity na dumalo sa Milan Fashion Week.

Aba, kung may selfie si Tim Yap kay Kirsten Dunst, may Salma Hayek naman si Pia Wurtzbach, ha!

Sa Instagram ni Tim mo nga makikita ang mga photo na `yon ng mga Pinoy kasama ang mga malalaking artista. At siyempre, may interview si Tim kay Pia tungkol sa pagkikita, photo op nila ni Salma.

“Oh my gosh, she was so sweet. Yeah. Yeah. It was such a short interaction. And she was so sweet!” sey lang ni Pia.

Anyway, ang mga netizen, mga Pinoy na rin, ang nakikiusap sa kapwa Pinoy, na tigilan ang pamba-bash kay Pia, at pagkukumpara sa kanila ni Heart Evangelista.

May mga nanlalait na kesyo…

“Sino ba stylist ni Pia? Hindi magaling pumili ng damit.”

“Haggard na siya. Wag kasi ipilit rumampa. Looks so unnatural.”

“Dang, is this Michael Jackson in Milan?”

At siyempre, hindi rin sila tinantanan ng mga fan ni Pia. Na talagang kung ano ang masasakit nilang mensahe, binabalik ng mga follower ni Pia sa kanila.

“Wow @salmahayek & Pia spotted wearing an all-red ensemble in fashion week.”

“She has nothing to prove. She was Ms. Universe. She’s a great influencer and that’s make it somehow effortless for her. She’s just enjoying it. The luxury brands needs her more than she needs it.”

“I just don’t understand why other people are bitter and not happy for other’s achievement! If you don’t like then just leave instead of commenting hurtful words. Or else make as inspiration in your life these beautiful women in social media like Pia- that make your day lighter and happier- through smiles and good vibes she performed.”

“I both love Pia and Heart. But we’re talking about effective communication to the the international market, and that’s exactly Pia- a Ms. Universe. Period!”

“Gigil na gigil na naman ang mga ante kay Pia, comment pa kayo para more engagement kay Queen P means higher EMV sa brand deals niya.”

“Slay Pia. Panginigin mo sa galit mga faney ni walking jewelry store.”

Kaloka!

Anyway, sabi nga, sa social media, more comments, more chika, more engagement, at mas effective. Parang sa mga artista lang, kapag ang kontrabida, kinamuhian talaga, ibig sabihin lang, magaling siyang artista, dahil nakuha niya ang gigil ng mga faney!