Paolo Banchero sinagip Orlando

BINASAG ng nakumpletong old school three-point play ni Paolo Banchero ang huling tabla sa final 0.8 seconds at naligtasan ng Orlando Magic ang Detroit Pistons 112-109 Sabado ng gabi.

Sa 78th National Basketball Association 2023-24 regular season game ito sa Little Caesares Arena sa Michigan.

“We wanted to get the last shot,” giit ni Banchero, tumapos ng team-high 15 points sa balanseng scoring ng Orlando. “When I got the ball, I was looking at the clock and wanted to get it down to the last possible second.”

Pasok ang 18-foot step-back baseline jumper ni Banchero, kalmadong ibinaon ang bonus sa foul ni Jalen Duren.

Tumama sa rim ang bato ni Cade Cunningham mula 70 feet sa buzzer. Bago ‘yun, si Cunningham ang nagbaon ng panablang layup 12 ticks na lang.

Pinangunahan ng limang starters ang walong players ng Magic (32-25) na umiskor ng double digits.

May tig-14 sina Jalen Suggs at Franz Wagner, umayuda ng 12 points pataas sina reserves Mo Wagner, Cole Anthony at Jonathan Isaac.

Tumapos ng 26 points si Cunningham sa Pistons (8-48), 17 kay Simon Fontecchio at 16 points, 11 rebounds si Duren.

