Janella tinuldukan tsikang magpapa-manage kay Maja 

Mananatiling Kapamilya ng Star Magic at ABS-CBN si Janella Salvador, ha!

Tinuldukan na nga niya ang mga balitang lilipat siya sa Crown Management ng kanyang Tita Maja Salvador pagkatapos magkaroon ng tampuhan sa Star Magic.

Matatandaang July last year nang maglabas siya ng kanyang sama ng loob sa X (na noon ay Twitter pa) matapos hindi siya makasama sa page one ng Star Magic 30 Catalogue.

Post niya noon, “Ah k. Noted (with star and wand emojis).”

Obvious nga na ang meaning ng mga emoji na ginamit niya ay Star Magic at may ilang netizens ang kumampi sa kanya kaya nag-trend sa Twitter noon ang “JANELLA DESERVES BETTER.”

At sa naganap na network contract signing niya na pinalabas noong Biyernes ay inamin niya na nagkaroon nga siya ng tampo sa Star Magic pero naayos na raw ito matapos siyang kausapin ng Star Magic head na si Direk Lauren Dyogi noong nasa Milan, Italy sila para sa ‘ASAP in Milan’.

“I really had a nice conversation with him there. Well I got nervous to open up to him at first kasi people sometimes just hit with you the ‘just be grateful’ card blah blah blah, but you know I had to… because I treat you guys like a family. I know that within family, there is a communication,” pahayag niya.

Kuwento pa Kuwento, “And he told me that I can talk to him anytime and that he wants me to know that I have a father in him so I can really speak to him anytime and at this point I was crying cause I realized that I actually don’t know how to navigate that kind of a relationship and that’s something I will improve on.”

Sa dulo ng kanyang thank you speech ay sinabi niyang proud siyang tawagin ang sarili niya bilang isang Kapamilya.

“I will always be proud to call myself a solid Kapamilya. Because you guys don’t just breed celebrities, YOU BREED ARTISTS. You make us want to strive harder and be actors, actresses, performers and because of that I am so proud to to be part of this company.”

Nagpasalamat din siya sa Kapamilya network na naniwala at pinaglaban siya.

“We both had reasons and possibilities to let each other go. With the pandemic, with the shutdown, and with me getting pregnant.

“The people around me were very scared for me and with some people still believed that being pregnant is a career suicide… but I am so thankful and glad that we didn’t let each other go. We’re still here, I stood up for you and you stood up for me. Thank you for standing up for me.”

Congratulations, Janella!

You’re so bonggels!