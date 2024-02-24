Alexa sana i-flex na relasyon kay KD

Ang bongga ng pagpi-flex ni Alexa Ilacad sa pagiging gentleman ng kanyang ka-love team at manliligaw na si KD Estrada.

Sey ni Alexa sa social media, “In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman.

“Appreciation post for the best travel buddy, human calculator, navigator, masterchef, gift-giver, listener, problem-solver, and just the best guy in general. Little story time behind these photos, It was my Eras Tour day & he knew how nervous, pre-occupied and excited I was. So as I was getting ready, he surprised me by packing my backpack with onigiris, heat packs & got me flowers just because… while I was watching the show, he fell in line for merch and surprised me with hoodies coz he knew i’d be cold.

“I swear I was an independent woman until you came along… what have you done… kidding aside, I just wanna say thank you.”

Siyempre kilig-kiligan ang KDLex fans sa sinabing ‘yon ni Alexa tungkol kay KD.

Ang wish nga ng mga faney, next time naman ay ang relasyon na nila ni KD ang i-flex ni Alexa.

Marami kasi sa kanilang fans ang naniniwalang magdyowa na talaga sina Alexa, KD at inililihim lang nila ‘yon.

Well…

(Jun Lalin)