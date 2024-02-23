Pia absuwelto Michael Cinco nagpatutsada sa mga palibreng celeb

Absuwelto raw si Pia Wurtzbach sa mga celebrity na pinatutsadahan ng sikat na fashion designer na si Michael Cinco.

Nag-comment kasi si Michael sa Instagram post ni Pia tungkol sa isang sikat na international brand.

“Stunning!” sabi ni Cinco.

Heto nga kasin ang chika ni Michael tungkol sa mga Pinoy celebrity, influencer:

“I have nothing against dressing up fashion influencers and celebrities for free.

“In fact, they play a crucial role in helping us promote our business (only if they are legit).

“With the rise of social media, influencers and celebrities have become the biggest marketers.

“They have a strong following and influence over their audience, which makes them an effective tool for marketing our products or services.

“My issue is – Why Filipino influencers and celebrities seem more than happy to flaunt international brands, yet hesitate to promote our very own Filipino designers?

“Firstly, let’s address the fact that international brands have built a certain level of prestige and status over the years, making them highly desirable for many.

“It’s no surprise that influencers and celebrities, who are constantly in the public eye, would want to be associated with these brand.

“When a Filipino influencer or a celebrity is wearing a certain international brand they will proudly flaunt and promote the brand in capital letters and will tag the brand 100 times, write all the available hashtags in IG as if the brand will notice their posts.

“And post will be like OMG I’m wearing this and that dream come true (Reaaaalllyyyy).

“Thank you for this beautiful dress even the dress looks like a curtain and mukha siyang maglalaba…

“But when Filipino celebrities and influencers wearing Filipino designers they will promote your brand in whisper as if they are embarrassed wearing Pinoy-made gown and will just put your name in credits like:

“Photography – Collaboration

“Hair – Nautong Hairstylist Free

“Makeup – Nautong Makeup Artist Free

“Gown – Borrowed or free to Nautong Designer.

“If you tag these famous celebrities and influencers in your posts or stories wearing your dress these people wont even acknowledge your post or repost your stories and won’t even comment to say thank you in your page.

“Then you will realize they don’t even follow you in IG or in any social media…

“Ahahahahahaha…

“Why is there a discrepancy in the promotion of international and Filipino designers?

“The answer may lie in the deeply ingrained mindset of Filipinos that view international brands as superior and aspire to be associated with them.

“Unfortunately, this mindset has led to a lack of support for local designers and their brands, despite their undeniable talent and unique designs.

“There is a new generation of Filipino celebrities and gorgeous influencers emerging, and they are changing the game.

“They attend major red carpet events abroad and have front row invites in major fashion weeks in Paris and Milan.

“These fashionable and classy Filipinos are breaking the stereotypes and showing the world that we are so much more than just laborers and domestic helpers.

“It’s a common practice to see these famous Filipino celebrities and influencers wearing clothes from the brand whose show they are attending. Designers will loan or give dresses for celebrities to see them in front rows wearing their creations watching their show.

“Through their fashion choices and confident demeanor, they are redefining and elevating the image of Filipinos. Gone are the days where we are looked down upon because of our nationality…

“I applaud them and thank them…

“And now here is the reality.

“Here comes the ball seasons, and the pageant seasons…

“Expect sweet messages from celebrities, influencers, stylists, managers and pageant candidates…

“They will take this privilege a step further by treating designer ateliers as their own personal closet…

“One time I was asked by a stylist of a very famous Filipino celebrity if I can custom-made a gown for her client for a prestigious ball for free…

“I said sure I’m willing to do that but you have to pay all my medical bills and health insurance…

“You have to pay mental health consultation, my anxiety and high blood pressure medicines.

“Because I will have sleepless night creating your gown and will suffer from panic attack from thinking if people will like my dress or I will be bashed in social media…

“She stopped messaging me…

“My advice to celebrities, influencers, stylists and managers, before you approach designers for loan or custom-made clothes for free.

“Inom ka muna ng kape para kabahan ka naman…

“And mahiya ka!!!”

Bongga, di ba? Tama naman!

Si Michael nga pala ay based sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates.