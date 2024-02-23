Kai Sotto halimaw sa rebound vs HK

SINA Kai Sotto at Kevin Quiambao ang rebelasyon sa new-look Gilas ni coach Tim Cone kontra Hong Kong sa unang laro sa first window ng FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers sa Tsuen Wan Stadium nitong Huwebes.

Inumpisahan ng Nationals ang kampanya sa tono ng 94-64 win.

Nagsumite si Sotto ng 13 points, 15 rebounds, tig-1 assist, steal at block. Mainam na nagampanan ni Sotto ang paint sa pagliban nina injured centers June Mar Fajardo at AJ Edu.

Si UAAP MVP Quiambao ng De La Salle, humarabas ng 15 points mula 7 of 15 shooting – karamihan sa fourth quarter para panatilihin sa unahan ang Gilas.

“For me, I just stayed ready all throughout the game,” ani Quiambao.

Sumasabay pa ang hosts sa first half, iwan lang 41-37 sa break.

Pagbalik ay nag-adjust ang Filipinos sa magkabilang dulo hanggang unti-unting kumalas nang ariin ang third quarter 30-9.

“The first half was kinda shaky for us. But in the second half, we adjusted,” dagdag ni Quiambao. “Coach alwasy says that every possession counts so in the fourth quarter, I just took a shot I practice.”

Namigay ng 33 assists ang Gilas – 9 kay Scottie Thompson – at dinomina ang boards 56-32.

“We struggled to adjust when they adjusted,” suma ni Hong Kong coach Wing Leung Chiu.

(Vladi Eduarte)