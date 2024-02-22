Jessy Mendiola todo emote sa ika-3 taon ng kasal kay Luis Manzano

Super emotional si Jessy Mendiola na inalala ang kanilang kasal ni Luis Manzano. Napakabilis nga naman ng panahon, dahil tatlong taon na pala silang kasal.

Heto nga ang makabagbag damdaming mensahe ni Jessy, bilang pagbabalik-tanaw sa pag-iisang dibdib nila ni Luis.

“Marriage is not the end of the search for love. It’s the end of the search for the person to love. The search for ways to love that person has just begun.

“I know I said this during our dream wedding last week, but I just wanted to share this again here.

“During our Pre-Cana with father Tito, ang sabi natin hindi na tayo excited ikasal dahil kasal na tayo. Being together for almost 8 years and being married for 3 years have taught me so many things.

“One of them is that love is not always easy, and that it isn’t supposed to be easy all the time. You have to constantly work hard for it. And that’s okay.

“Today, I’m choosing to work harder for your love and happiness. Tulad nga ng sabi ni Father, do not chase excitement… mas importante ang desire.

“The desire to get married over and over again with that person you chose.

“God has given us our biggest blessing, our little Rosie. And I always say this, kayo lang…sapat na.

“I promise to love our family with all my being. I promise to always choose you over and over again even on our hardest days and I promise to protect our peace and happiness.

“I love you Peanut… And I love you, my howhow. Forever and always.

“Happy 3rd anniversary, my love. Thank you for always choosing to love me no matter what. I love you with all my heart.”

Bongga, di ba? Ramdam na ramdam mo ang kaligayahan, pagmamahal sa mensahe ni Jessy.

Kaya hirit ni Luis, “I love you my wowow!” na may kasamang tatlong pulang puso.

Naging inspirasyon nga para sa ibang mga bagong kasal, o mga bagong sabak sa pag-aasawa ang mensaheng `yon ni Jessy.

“Ang ganda ng message,” chika ni Patty Yap.

“I love this. May God continue to bless your union.”

“Congratulations again. It’s nice to get married again to the same person over again.”

“I love this. Congrats and happy anniversary.”

“Well said, you truly are a goddess inside and out.”

“Beautiful message. Congratulations howhows.”

Well, at wish nga ng lahat, manatiling matatag ang relasyon ng dalawa, lalo na sa panahon ngayon na ang daming nagkakahiwalay.