Durant binira Hall of Famer

Binuweltahan ni Kevin Durant ang mga patutsada sa kaya ni Charles Barkley sa All-Star Game.

Commentator ang Hall of Famer sa TruTV alternative broadcast nang mabaling ang atensyon kay Durant.

“No disrespect to Kevin. Kevin’s a follower. He’s not a leader. He’s proven that in all his stops,” litanya ni Barkley. “(Devin) Booker’s a hell of a player also. I think he’s going to have to take the initiative and take the (Phoenix) Suns team to the next level.”

Noong isang taon, tinawag ni Barkley na ‘very sensitive’ at ‘part of a generation that can’t be criticized’ si KD.

Sa interview ng Boardroom podcast, sumagot si Durant sa ‘follower’ at ‘not a leader’ na kuda ni Sir Charles.

“I don’t feel like I want people to call me a leader,” anang two-time champion.

“But I also don’t want people to say I’m not one either because they don’t see what goes on behind the scenes of what I talk about or my intentions or relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and my support staff,” aniya pa.

(Vladi Eduarte)