Isinurender na ang isang asul na Bugatti Chiron sports car na nagkakahalaga ng P165 milyon matapos ang ilang linggong paghahanap ng mga awtoridad.

Mismong may-ari ng smuggled luxury car ang nagsuko sa Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Ang pagsurender sa sasakyan ay isinagawa may dalawang linggo matapos na maglabas ng warning ang bureau laban sa isang Thu Trang Nguyen, na siyang registered owner ng naturang blue sports car na may plate number na NIM 5448.

“Today, we are happy to report that the blue Bugatti sports car we’ve been looking for was finally surrendered to the BOC. The fact that the mission took barely three weeks speaks of the hard work and commitment we put into this since we appealed to the public to help us find these motor vehicles,” anunsiyo ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Ang sports car ay isinurender sa mga BOC agents, katuwang ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Muntinlupa City.

Sinabi ni BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso na nakipag-ugnayan ang kanilang grupo sa mga barangay officials at security officers bago nagtungo sa lokasyon ng smuggled vehicle.

Matapos ito ay tinanggap ni Atty. Michael Mosquite, kinatawan ng may-ari ng sasakyan, ang isang Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) bago tuluyang isinakay ang luxury car sa isang low bed truck at dinala sa BOC-Port of Manila.

“We warned the owner of this blue sports car that we will find him and make him accountable. We’re glad he came to his senses and surrendered willingly to the bureau because we don’t plan on letting up anytime soon or ever,” aniya.

Nabatid na unang nakipag-ugnayan ang NBI at PNP sa BOC upang tumulong sa paghahanap sa sasakyan.

Una na ring isinuko ang isa pang smuggled na pulang Bugatti Chiron sports car na nagkakahalaga rin ng P165 milyon at may plate number na NIM 5450 at nakarehistro sa isang Menguin Zhu sa nasabi ring barangay noong Pebrero 9, 2024.

Naglunsad ang BOC ng search sa naturang dalawang smuggled luxury cars nang mamataang bumabagtas sa mga lungsod ng Pasay, Pasig, Muntinlupa, at Cavite province noong Pebrero 3.

Pinuri naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang koordinasyon ng mga key government agencies, at ng media, sa pagpapakalat ng impormasyon sa publiko na nagresulta sa pagkarekober sa mga behikulo.

“Our collective efforts have dealt a significant blow to the attempts of these two individuals to abuse and circumvent our laws and capitalize on their power and money. We remain steadfast in our commitment not only to protect our borders but also to go after nefarious individuals and organizations who want to make a mockery of the very laws that make us a progressive society,” aniya.

Samantala, na kahit isinurender na ang mga sasakyan, ang mga may-ari nito ay mahaharap pa rin sa mga kasong paglabag sa Section 1401 in relation to Section 1113 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).