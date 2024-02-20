Lumago lalo ang mga foreign investment sa Pilipinas ngayong ibinibida ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa mga pandaigdigang lider ang bansa.

“My primary interest is to try and make our country an investment-friendly place,” ayon sa naunang pahayag ng Pangulo.

Sinegundahan ito ni Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual matapos iulat ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na tumaas ang foreign direct investments (FDI) inflows noong Nobyembre 2023 nang 27.8 percent na nagkakahalagang $1 billion. Dahil dito, umabot na nang $7.6 billion ang 11-month net FDI inflow.

“Indeed, we are making it happen in the Philippines. The pipeline of projects initiated during President Marcos Jr.’s presidential visits, along with the goodwill fostered, is starting to yield tangible results, as shown by the latest FDI report from BSP. From January to November last year, we observed a substantial rise in FDIs in manufacturing and a significant surge in FDIs originating from Germany,” sinabi ni Pascual sa isang pahayag.

Dagdag ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), tumaas ng 127.2 percent noong fourth quarter ng 2023 ang investment pledges mula sa mga banyaga na nagkakahalagang P394.45 billion.

Ayon kay ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa, nakatulong ang mga batas na ipinasa ng Kongreso upang palawigin ang mga foreign restriction sa mga investment sa bansa.

“The Philippines just has a good story to tell in terms of growth outlook. The government should work ways to lower inefficiencies, infrastructure, lower power costs. I think all those will go hand-in-hand in bringing or increasing our attractiveness as an FDI destination,” ayon kay Mapa.

“Certainly, the presidential visits have been impactful for the Philippine economy, signaling to both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors alike the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic prosperity. The Philippines has become a premier investment destination for foreign businesses in Asia,” dagdag niya.

Giit pa ni Secretary Pascual, hangad ni Pangulong Marcos na maging ikalawang top destination ng mga foreign direct investment ang Pilipinas sa Southeast Asia bago matapos ang kanyang termino sa 2028.

“We will keep our momentum to make more investments happen in the Philippines by turning investment pledges from presidential visits into reality. Each presidential visit is important and sets a foundation for us to build a pipeline of investment opportunities that will translate to job generation for our countrymen,” sinabi ni Pascual.